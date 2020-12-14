RURAL murder shocks the peaceful market town of Yeovil in Somerset. For major cities in the UK like London, murder is becoming an everyday occurrence, but for more rural areas this is extremely rare.

The murder of an unnamed person happened on Saturday morning and residents are placing the blame on county line drug dealers. This is a term used to describe the worrying practice of big city dealers coming into rural areas, and using vulnerable people in order to store drugs in their homes and engaging youngsters in drug running.

-- Advertisement --



David Watson, resident of Yeovil said, “Yeovil is a small community, there are two arrested and one dead, if these were connected Yeovil residents, it would be someone’s brother or father and the word would be out amongst the community”.

A fellow resident spoke about moving to the town for country walks and the lovely people, but described how the area is now full of “druggies” that can be seen using in public. He also thought the murder to be county line related.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rural Murder Shocks Market Town in Somerset”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.