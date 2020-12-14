THE Royal British Legion Concert Band is set to play Christmas Carols in the main square at Pilar de la Horadada on Saturday, December 19 at 12.30 pm.

-- Advertisement --



This wonderful announcement comes after a year of turmoil with shows having to be cancelled across Spain, and the world, due to the coronavirus.

However, the band is back together and ready to put on their yearly Christmas Carol Concert for the joyous people in attendance.

And if you’re a musician yourself, why not join the band, who continue to look for more musicians to join them in the woodwind, brass and string sections.

Those interested should contact Graham at robinsongraham256@googlemail.com or ring 00 44 772 406 4251 or visit the Sophia Wellness Centre in Cabo Roiog every Thursday afternoon between 4pm and 6pm.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Royal British Legion Concert Band to play Christmas Carols in Pilar de la Horadada”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.