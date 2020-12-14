Power cuts cause chaos from Calahonda to Fuengirola

NOT since October has there been such a major power cut on the Costa del Sol which has seen businesses and individuals badly affected although as quickly as it happened, it has already started to be fixed.

It seemed to concentrate on the area between Calahonda and Fuengirola and as well as electricity, telecommunications were also badly affected with Vodafone and Orange at least going down as well.

For large companies in the Miramar Centre and around that area in Fuengirola, business was literally brought to a standstill as tills stopped working and there was a potential danger with large numbers of people having to leave the stores and cash machines unable to work.

So many appliances have to be restarted when there is a power cut and in some cases, there is a possibility of damage to electrical items.

The cause is unexplained at the time of reporting the outage but there are bound to be a large number of unhappy consumers getting ready to complain as they did in October.

