A POSH London dinner for Princess Beatrice causes accusations of breaking COVID-19 restrictions.

The posh dinner at Mayfair restaurant Isable was held on Wednesday, with five people that do not live together. Princess Beatrice, aged 32, has been accused of breaking COVID-19 restrictions as the dinners were from a minimum of two households. She was also seen posing close-up for a selfie with Perter Dundas.

-- Advertisement --



Central London is currently in Tier 2, and a royal source has said that the dinner was a “introductory work meeting”, meaning it would have been permissible under the rules. London is facing the possibility of moving into Tier 3 as cases on Coronavirus grow.

Considering the meal was a potential work commitment, Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mozzi, aged 37 was also in attendance, as was a friend. The meal took three hours and was said to have included very expensive alcohol and appear of a social nature.

According to The Sun a fellow diner said, “I couldn’t believe my eyes. If the Royal Family can’t get coronavirus rules right, what hope for the rest of us?” and that “There is a very serious side to this and Beatrice deserves a ticking off.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Posh London Dinner for Princess Beatrice Causes Accusations”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.