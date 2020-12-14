A PIZZERIA in Andujar, Jaen decided to deny access to politicians in protest against the situation of the catering industry.

-- Advertisement --



The restaurant, belonging to the Pomodoro franchise, had put up posters saying that politicians were banned from entering, in order to express the discontent in the sector due to the coronavirus restrictions, but has since withdrawn them, following requests from the Local Police. The police visited the establishment approximately eight hours after the posters had been put up. One of the owners said that apparently the local mayor had heard about it and sent the officers round.

However, they explained that they plan to consult with a lawyer if they have the right to deny admission, and if they do, they say they plan to their posters up again.

An employee posted photos of the posters on Twitter, receiving many messages of support regarding their decision to ban politicians from the pizzeria in Jaen.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Politicians banned from pizzeria in Jaen”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.