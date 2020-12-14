police evict wedding partygoers

Police in Seville has evicted 300 party guests at a secretive wedding in Seville.

The wedding took place in an urbanization area close to Seville on Sunday, December 13 .the guests 300 of them were evicted just after 8 pm.

The wedding had been planned for some time, and despite strict COVID-19 restrictions, the wedding party members still went ahead with the celebration.

Local police reported that around 25 per cent of the guests were not wearing any face covering and that social distancing security had not been observed nor was any control in place.

Shortly after arriving police disbanded the large group and evicted all wedding party members from the common area of urbanization.

Strict guidelines govern gatherings, whatever phase an area is in, and it’s clear from yet another incident, that some people have not learned the lesson.

Local police said they remain vigilant and will evict any party gathering or occasion that breaks the rules.

