Pet therapy at Torrevieja health centre

CHICKENS have taken over the principal access to the Acequion health centre in Torrevieja.

Health care provider Ribera Salud has put up a notice asking the public not to leave food, warning that the “competent authorities” will be advised if they ignore the ban.

The 20 or so chickens appeared in the centre’s garden area some time ago, but a gap in the outer fence following a road accident has also made it easier for them to roam at will.

