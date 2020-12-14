Pensioner has pizzas he never ordered delivered to his home for 9 years

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Pensioner has pizzas he never ordered delivered to his home for 9 years
CREDIT: Pixabay

A pensioner who has had pizzas he never ordered delivered to his home for nine years says his “nightmare” is finally over.

Jean Van Landeghem, 65, from Flanders in Belgium, said he once received 14 pizzas in one month.

-- Advertisement --

Police are investigating and believe “a couple of friends or their children could be behind the harassment”.

But according to the pensioner, the deliveries have suddenly stopped, having “tormented him for years”.


“Either the person responsible stopped ordering on my behalf (because of media attention) or all pizzerias remember my name and address and blacklisted me.”

The Belgian said it got so bad that he began to develop paranoia and phobias.


“I can’t regain my serenity”, he told Belgian newspaper 7sur7, adding: “Every time a motorcycle passes by or a car stops in front of my house, I start to shake.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pensioner has pizzas he never ordered delivered to his home for 9 years”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleCharity Christmas Market comes to Shrumba in Cabo Roig
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here