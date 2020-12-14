Pensioner has pizzas he never ordered delivered to his home for 9 years

A pensioner who has had pizzas he never ordered delivered to his home for nine years says his “nightmare” is finally over.

Jean Van Landeghem, 65, from Flanders in Belgium, said he once received 14 pizzas in one month.

Police are investigating and believe “a couple of friends or their children could be behind the harassment”.

But according to the pensioner, the deliveries have suddenly stopped, having “tormented him for years”.

“Either the person responsible stopped ordering on my behalf (because of media attention) or all pizzerias remember my name and address and blacklisted me.”

The Belgian said it got so bad that he began to develop paranoia and phobias.

“I can’t regain my serenity”, he told Belgian newspaper 7sur7, adding: “Every time a motorcycle passes by or a car stops in front of my house, I start to shake.”

