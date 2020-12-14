New Covid infections in Spain top 20,000 over the weekend

New Covid infections in Spain topped 20,000 over the weekend as the cumulative incidence also rose slightly.

THE Ministry of Health has confirmed 21,309 new cases since Friday, December 11, and 389 deaths.

-- Advertisement --



It was also announced the cumulative incidence now stands at 193 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days – having risen from 189.

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, 1,751,884 people have been infected and 48,013 have died, according to official data provided by the Department of Health.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Twenty-one men arrested as part of probe into child sexual exploitation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.