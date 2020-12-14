New Covid infections in Spain top 20,000 over the weekend

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Spain Registers Lowest Covid Accumulated Incidences in EU

New Covid infections in Spain topped 20,000 over the weekend as the cumulative incidence also rose slightly.

THE Ministry of Health has confirmed 21,309 new cases since Friday, December 11, and 389 deaths.

-- Advertisement --

It was also announced the cumulative incidence now stands at 193 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days – having risen from 189.

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, 1,751,884 people have been infected and 48,013 have died, according to official data provided by the Department of Health.


Yesterday (Sunday, December 13), the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, assured 70 per cent of Spain’s population will be vaccinated by the end of next summer, “which will generate a herd immunity”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Twenty-one men arrested as part of probe into child sexual exploitation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleLegalise the Scooters
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here