THE Netherlands has announced today, Monday, December 14, that the country will go into lockdown tomorrow.

-- Advertisement --



The Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte declared the closure of kindergartens, schools and secondary schools, and of all non-essential activity, including shops, gyms, brothels, sauna, cinemas and museums, until January 19, in the most rigid confinement applied in the Netherlands since March. Food shops, pharmacies, drug stores and dentists will remain open, as will churches.

This is due to the impact that the second wave of Covid is having in the country, but while the announcement was being made, protesters could be heard outside.

Schools will switch to remote learning and people will be urged to remain indoors as much as possible. Some measures come into effect at midnight tonight, while others will be delayed until Wednesday, such as the closure as schools and kindergartens. There will be emergency childcare for the children of frontline workers.

Officials said the lockdown was introduced swiftly to avoid panic buying amongst other reasons, but despite that, queues formed outside shops, museums and coffee shops selling cannabis this afternoon.

On Sunday 9,937 tested positive for COVID-19 in the Netherlands despite attempts to get numbers down for mid-December.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Netherlands goes into lockdown tomorrow”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.