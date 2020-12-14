More Gay And Bisexual Men Can Donate Blood

MORE gay and bisexual men will be able to donate blood in landmark UK rule change

The UK has become one of the first countries in the world to adopt a “more individualised risk-based approach” to blood donations, as from the summer of 2021 any gay or bisexual men will be permitted to donate blood if they have been with their sexual partner for more than three months and have not had anal sex in this time. Prior to this ‘landmark’ rule change, men who have sex with men would have to abstain for three months in order to give blood.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock described it as a “positive step” and said: “This landmark change to blood donation is safe and it will allow many more people, who have previously been excluded by donor selection criteria, to take the opportunity to help save lives.”

Dr Michael Brady, medical director at Terrence Higgins Trust, said: “There is certainly more work to do and we will continue to work to ensure that our blood donation service is inclusive, evidence-based and both maximises the numbers who can donate while ensuring our blood supply is safe.”

