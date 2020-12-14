MEGHAN Markle has showered praised on the ‘quiet heroes’ of the coronavirus pandemic in an appearance on US TV.

-- Advertisement --



The Duchess of Sussex celebrated those who have helped feed families, children and those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, praising the efforts people go to even in the “darkest of times”.

The emotional clip was broadcast on ‘CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute’, an annual event by the US TV network that recognises the unsung efforts of everyday people.

The Duchess said, “In a year that has been universally challenging for everyone, I’m inspired by the stories of compassion in our communities.

“Across the country, people have put their own needs aside to come together and support the collective well-being of those around them.

“‘Back in March, the Covid-19 crisis hit hard, and overnight everything seemed to change.

‘For many families, the impact of the pandemic has been catastrophic, and far too many were faced with the heartbreaking question. How am I going to put food on the table for my family?’

‘But in the face of this devastating reality, we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times.

“We saw the good in people, in our neighbours and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbours went hungry.

“We saw communities standing up and taking action. When kids’ lunch programs came to a halt, we saw our neighbours make sure that those children received the nutrition they need.

“And when those who are immunocompromised or most vulnerable couldn’t leave their homes, we, as a community, showed up to deliver the food they needed to their doorsteps.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Meghan Markle’s message of gratitude to ‘quiet heroes’ of the pandemic”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.