Medics Criticise ‘False Sense of Security’ from COIVD-19 Self-Tests

AS the self-diagnosis COVID-19 tests are now available in Spanish pharmacies, medics have begun to criticise them, saying that they create a ‘false sense of security’.

The arrival of the tests has been long waited for and could give a sense of ease over the Christmas period, as people see family again after a long time apart. The tests are only available on prescription and this brings further potential problems.

The General Council of Nursing’s José Luis Cobos, said that the tests, “can create a false sense of security” and comments that taking the test, “is done through a finger prick, which requires having certain expertise. If not enough blood is taken, it can be negative, that is, we could be facing a false negative”.

There are also issues surrounding the possible influx of people to health centres in order to get a prescription for the self-tests.

