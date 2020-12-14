MAN arrested for robbing nursing home in Spain’s Elche while it was locked down

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Elche in Alicante for a series of thefts in a local nursing home. National Police reported that the teenager illegally entered the residence over a period of seventeen days while the facility was closed to outside visitors because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The alleged perpetrator scaled a two-metre-high perimeter fence and entered the building undetected up to four times, where he stole mainly handbags and mobile phones. The crimes sparked a major police operation, not just because of the valuables taken, but because of fears that the unknown man could cause infections among the nursing home’s many vulnerable residents.

In an unlikely twist, a person has been arrested for falsely claiming that her mobile phone was stolen at knife point by three assailants within the nursing home.

