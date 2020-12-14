ON Tuesday December 22, the Mobile Unit of the Malaga Blood Transfusion Centre will be located at the entrance to the Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella to accept donations of blood from eligible donors.

In order to ensure Covid19 safety protocol, it is necessary to request an appointment for donation.

Those interested in giving blood may call the following numbers Monday to Friday between 9am and 2pm 951 034 120 or 951 034 121

Blood donations will be collected according to scheduled appointments between 10am and 2pm on December 22.

