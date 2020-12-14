LIVERPOOL’S former manager Gerard Houiller has passed away aged 73, leaving behind a great legacy of achievements and some heartfelt tributes from former players and pundits.

The Frenchman, who managed Liverpool, Aston Villa and Lyon, as well as Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, during his time in football, died overnight according to French outlet RMC Sport.

It comes after Houllier, who won 11 trophies during his time as a manager, underwent aortic aneurysm surgery three weeks ago, before returning home where he was reportedly found dead.

RMC Sport confirmed his sad passing in a tweet: “We are sad to learn of the death of Gérard Houllier, who passed away overnight, at the age of 73,” they said in a tweet.

“Our thoughts are with all those close to him.”

⚫ Nous avons la tristesse d'apprendre le décès de Gérard Houllier, qui s'est éteint dans la nuit, à l'âge de 73 ans. Nos pensées accompagnent tous ses proches. — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) December 14, 2020

The friendly manager began his journey into the Reds fans’ hearts after he was invited to become joint team manager of Liverpool alongside Roy Evans in 1998, having impressed while managing Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team.

Houllier, who was hit by health problems during his time at Liverpool, was a huge hit at Anfield, rebuilding the team and helped them win a League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup treble three years later after transforming the team after a period of no trophies, and lack of direction.

He will be remembered by Liverpool fans for getting the best out of some of the club’s star players, helping the Reds win the FA Cup, two League Cups and the UEFA Cup, among other silverware.

A statement from Liverpool Football Club read: “We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier.

“The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard’s family and many friends.

“Rest in peace, Gerard Houllier 1947-2020.”

We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard’s family and many friends. Rest in peace, Gerard Houllier 1947-2020. pic.twitter.com/isHGXIfe5E — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 14, 2020

During another run in English football, he inspired an Aston Villa, during his sole season at the helm in 2010/2011, steering them to ninth in the Premier League table before his health deteriorated, forcing him to quit.

People have now reacted to news of his death, with football pundit Gary Lineker saying: “Oh no! Gerard Houllier has passed away. One of football’s smartest, warmest and loveliest people. #RIPGerard.”

Oh no! Gerard Houllier has passed away. One of football’s smartest, warmest and loveliest people. #RIPGerard — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 14, 2020

Michael Owen, who was a star under the former manager, tweeted: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear that my old boss, Gérard Houllier, has sadly passed away. A great manager and a genuinely caring man. RIPBoss”

Absolutely heartbroken to hear that my old boss, Gérard Houllier, has sadly passed away. A great manager and a genuinely caring man. #RIPBoss pic.twitter.com/klbkY3MCo4 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 14, 2020

Former Liverpool captain, Jamie Carragher, wrote: “Absolutely devastated by the news about Gerard Houllier, I was in touch with him only last month to arrange him coming to Liverpool. Loved that man to bits, he changed me as a person & as a player & got LFC back winning trophies. RIP Boss.”

Absolutely devastated by the news about Gerard Houllier, I was in touch with him only last month to arrange him coming to Liverpool. Loved that man to bits, he changed me as a person & as a player & got @LFC back winning trophies. RIP Boss. 💔 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 14, 2020

