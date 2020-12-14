Little Mix Star Missing Again as Girl Group Appear as Trio on Strictly Come Dancing.

Little Mix took to the Strictly Come Dancing floor on Sunday night, but one member was still noticeably missing in action. Following in the footsteps of the like of Broadway and West End star Marisha Wallace and Brit music legend Gary Barlow, the former X Factor champions were the star guests on the semi-final results show.

Sunday’s results show not only revealed the finalists, but also a musical performance by Little Mix, who sang their song Break Up Song. On the famous dance floor, the former X-Factor winners impressed the socially distant studio audience with the first single from their latest album, Confetti, which entered the charts at number 2 at the end of last month.

Thousands of the band’s fans had raised concerns about Jesy after she pulled out of the final of Little Mix’s talent show The Search and on November 17 a spokesperson for the band confirmed she’d be taking some time out. The statement that was issued read: “Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons. We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time.”

Nearly a month on from that being issued there is still no word on when Jesy, who won an NTA Award earlier this year for her mental health documentary Odd One Out, will return to Little Mix action.