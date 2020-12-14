Less than 1% of schools in Spain are closed due to Covid

Less than one per cent of schools in Spain are closed due to Covid.

MINISTER for Education and Vocational Training, Isabel Celaá, said today, Monday, December 14, that the percentage of schools which have been forced to close because of the pandemic has not exceeded 0.2 per cent in the last three months.

She revealed that since mid-September, there has not been a week in which more than 35 educational centres across Spain were shut, which represents less than 0.2 per cent of the total.

The percentage of closed classrooms has remained below two per cent, added Celaá, revealing: “We finished the first quarter of the 2020-21 academic year and we can say categorically that we have passed it with flying colours.

“Achieving this objective is not the result of chance or luck, but of the effort, commitment and responsibility of the entire educational community and of the unprecedented investment that the Government has made in education,” added the minister.

