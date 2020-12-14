Recent Renewed calls for the legalisation of E scooters are made after a sharp rise in sales.

E scooters are an eco-friendly economical way of getting about many believe, unfortunately, due to virtually no legislation they are in the untrained and inexperienced hands quite lethal.

-- Advertisement --



There has been upwards of a 180 per cent rise in sales of E scooters recently and although only rented ones can be driven on public roads that have not stopped there popularity.

More than half of Britons questioned said they would use an E scooter for their commute.

Halfords, the cycle retailer, say they have tripled sales in the last year, with many bought as a festive gift they are also seen as eco friendly, you can avoid public transport in the pandemic, and they are of course very cheap and simple to use.

The reality is they can be dangerous claim safety experts they approach silently and are used by people who have never taken or passed and driving or riding proficiency test.

Many accidents, including a fatality, have been reported.

In Malaga and Seville Andalucia, Spain, legislation is already in place and centres on safety for both the user and the public.

Wearing a hi-vis garment, having lights, using a helmet and never using the E scooter on the pavement are just some of the measures. Whether this legislation will be adopted by the UK though remains to be seen.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “legalise the scooters”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.