THE La Cala de Mijas Lions Diabetes Group is going to have a short Christmas meeting at Bar Tuta in Jardines Botanico on Monday December 21 at 11am and nurse Fay will be attending to undertake HBA1c tests.

Organiser Anne Bowles hopes to be able to give some news about new developments with diabetes which are coming to light and also hopes that some who come to the meeting will also join members of the group for brunch at Snack Attack afterwards.

-- Advertisement --



Please let Anne know your intentions by emailing annediabetics@gmail.com or calling her on +34 607 879 450.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Last Diabetes Group meeting before Christmas”.