KAY BURLEY Was Stitched Up By Sky News Staff Members who sent an anonymous email to the press
It has been alleged by Sky News insiders, that Kay Burley was stitched up by junior producers at the TV network, who did not like her.
Sky sources told the Mail On Sunday that Burley was not so popular with some of the younger employees, so when they heard her talking about her proposed 60th birthday party, they hatched a plan to send an encrypted email to the press, tipping them off about the location of the party at the Century Club in Soho, to enable a photographer to be waiting to take pictures.
Quoting the Mail On Sunday’s source, “It was a case of boom, this could really bring her down. They thought, if she gets caught, that would be the end for her. It was a set-up which not only brought Kay down but badly damaged the station as a whole”.
The plotters used, ProtonMail, a highly encrypted email system, even making up the email address, ‘kayburley@protonmail.com’, to initially send the snaps to The Sun newspaper, who allegedly turned the story down, so they then sent them to website Guido Fawkes, who published the snaps of Ms Burley and her colleagues, reporter Inzamam Rashid, and Sky’s political editor Beth Rigby, coming out from her party.
__________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Kay Burley Was Stitched Up By Sky News Staff Members”.
For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.