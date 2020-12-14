KAY BURLEY Was Stitched Up By Sky News Staff Members who sent an anonymous email to the press



It has been alleged by Sky News insiders, that Kay Burley was stitched up by junior producers at the TV network, who did not like her.

Sky sources told the Mail On Sunday that Burley was not so popular with some of the younger employees, so when they heard her talking about her proposed 60th birthday party, they hatched a plan to send an encrypted email to the press, tipping them off about the location of the party at the Century Club in Soho, to enable a photographer to be waiting to take pictures.