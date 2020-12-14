JUSTIN BIEBER Teams Up with NHS Choir in Bid for Christmas Number One.

The NHS Choir has reunited with Justin Bieber five years after fighting a closely fought race for Christmas number one. The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir gained fame when they beat the Canadian pop star to the coveted number one spot in 2015 after he urged his fans to support them. They have now added their voices to a special version of his track 'Holy' in a bid to score another Christmas number one. Profits from the track will be split between NHS Charities Together and the choir's local NHS trust charity.



The piano-led song Holy, which also features Chance the Rapper, focuses on Bieber’s Christian beliefs and the love he has for his wife Hailey. Choir members laid down their vocals during sessions at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios where the Beatles and many other famous bands have recorded in over the years. Bieber said later he had been “humbled” to work with the choir.

