ALICANTE’S provincial council, the Diputacion, and Murcia’s regional government hope to guarantee the future of the Tajo-Segura pipeline.

Diputacion president Carlos Mazon and Fernando Lopez Miras and Lucas Jimenez, president of the Tajo-Segura Irrigation Syndicate, all oppose the central government’s plans for the pipeline.

-- Advertisement --



These include reducing monthly water transfers by 30 per cent to compensate reduced levels in the reservoirs supplying the pipeline.

Making up the shortfall with water from desalination plants would be impractical and threaten local agriculture, Mazon, Miras and Jimenez maintain.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Joint opposition to reduced water transfers.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.