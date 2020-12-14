ENVIRONMENTALIST Ernesto Galiotto dropped his iPhone out of the window of a plane and found the next day that it had survived the 300m fall.

-- Advertisement --



The phone even managed to record the 15-second fall until it hit the ground.

The events took place when he was the passenger of a plane flying over Praia do Pero, in Cabo Frio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The flight was to celebrate the renewal of blue flags recognising the quality of the beaches in the area. He was saying that he couldn’t see the flags when he dropped his camera out of the window. This was recorded by the plane’s internal camera.

Thanks to a friend, he was able to track the phone’s GPS location and retrieve it.

When found, it was still working and showed very little damage.

In a statement to newspaper G1, he explained that the phone had fallen, face down, about 200 metres from the water and despite filming for an hour and a half, still had 16 per cent charge.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “iPhone survives 300m fall from plane”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.