ICU Nurse From New York Becomes One of The First Americans to Receive The Vaccine.

A critical care nurse was the first person in New York and among the first people in the United States to get a shot of the coronavirus vaccine recently authorised by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Sandra Lindsay, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York City, was administered the vaccine during a live video event at about 9:20 a.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 14, Dr Michelle Chester, the corporate director of employee health services at Northwell Health, administered the shot.

“She has a good touch, and it didn’t feel any different than taking any other vaccine,” Lindsay said immediately afterwards. “I’m feeling well. I would like to thank all the frontline workers, all my colleagues who have been doing a yeoman’s job to fight this pandemic all over the world,” she said. “I feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming. I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history.”

President Trump also hailed the shot, tweeting: First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!’

New York was once the global epicentre of the Covid outbreak and has recorded 781,000 coronavirus cases, as well as 35,198 deaths – by far the highest death toll of any US state.

