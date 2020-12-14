Hundreds sign petition demanding restoration of 16th Century convent

Hundreds of people have signed a petition demanding the restoration of a 16th Century convent in Velez-Malaga, owned by Unicaja Banco.

THE petition, through the Change.org platform, received more than 400 signatures over the weekend alone, calling for “immediate action”.

The campaign to breathe new life into the deteriorated and abandoned convent of Las Claras, a building declared a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC) and dating back to 1555, was launched on Friday, December 11.

“Las Claras has a high historical-artistic value. Its uniqueness is recognised both by the Junta de Andalucía and by the City Council of Velez-Malaga, which are responsible for its protection so that it remains in perfect condition,” explained orgainsers of the Defence of Las Claras.

After a “series of circumstances”, the property was purchased by Unicaja Banco, “which now has the obligation, as the current owner, to maintain and repair the building,” campaign organisers added.

“We cannot lose such an emblematic building in our history, and that is why we request support to avoid the loss of this architectural benchmark of Spanish Baroque art.”

The property had a religious use until 2009, when the nuns who were living there moved to a newly built convent on the Arenas road.

