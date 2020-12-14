A HEROIC 4-year-old boy saves his mother’s life by sending WhatsApp voice messages to family members after his pregnant mum lost consciousness.

-- Advertisement --



The boy saved the life of his mother, who was several months pregnant, on Sunday, December 13, in Valencia when he managed to summon medical aid by sending his family WhatsApp audios, which resulted in the woman being rescued and rushed to a hospital in Valencia, where she remains admitted after reports say she suffered a stroke.

The events took place around 9 pm when emergency services received a call from a person alerting them that there was an unconscious woman at their home and that the victim’s four-year-old son had just notified them.

The woman is said to have lost consciousness before she could ask for help with her mobile phone. The boy, seeing that his mother was unresponsive, picked up the phone and connected to the WhatsApp application, from which he began to send audios to his relatives, reporting that his mother was lying on the ground and was not moving.

National Police attended the scene first but were unable to access the house, although they were able to speak with the little boy through the door, however, the child could not open it because it was locked, so the officers requested the urgent presence of the firefighters as well as an ambulance to carry out the combined rescue.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Heroic 4-year-old saves his mothers life by sending WhatsApp voice messages to family”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.