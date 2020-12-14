Helicopter Rescue After Woman Falls in Snowy Sierra

A HELICOPTER rescue was made after woman falls in the snowy Sierra Guejar in Granada.

A 52-year-old woman was rescued after 122 received an emergency call from the woman’s companion, in the snow covered Sierra Nevada. The woman had fallen and injured herself near a refuge.

The Guardia Civil mounted a rescue using their Mountain Rescue and Intervention Section (Sereim), and set out save the woman with the help of a helicopter. The woman is suspected to have suffered from a broken ankle and was successfully evacuated to the Granada Health Technology Park.

