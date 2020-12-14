UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has that confirmed a new strain of Covid-19 has been identified in the south of the country

Matt Hancock has delivered the very unwelcome news that a “new variant” of coronavirus has been discovered which is transmitted much faster than the original virus. Mr Hancock revealed that the new mutation has been identified in sixty local authority areas with over 1,000 positive cases confirmed so far in total.

-- Advertisement --



As reported by UK press, Mr Hancock said: “Over the last few days, thanks to our world-class genomic capability in the UK, we have identified a new variant of coronavirus which may be associated with the faster spread in the South of England.

“Initial analysis suggests that this variant is growing faster than the existing variants.

“We’ve currently identified over 1,000 cases with this variant predominantly in the South of England although cases have been identified in nearly 60 different local authority areas.

“And numbers are increasing rapidly.”

The Health Secretary insisted that Public Health England is closely monitoring the situation and that the World Health Organisation has been notified.

Mr Hancock added: “I must stress at this point that there is currently nothing to suggest that this variant is more likely to cause serious disease and the latest clinical advice is that it’s highly unlikely that this mutation would fail to respond to a vaccine, but it shows we’ve got to be vigilant and follow the rules and everyone needs to take personal responsibility not to spread this virus.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Health Secretary Confirms New Strain Of Covid In UK”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.