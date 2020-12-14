Guardia Civil Crack Down On CBD Sales In Spain’s Alicante

GUARDIA Civil begin to crack down on CBD sales in tobacconists in Spain’s Alicante

Guardia Civil in Alicante have begun visiting tobacconists and other establishments which legally sell CBD buds and hashish to warn them that they may be breaking the law. The products do not contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component of the plant; however, the Ministry of Health has reported that since most of the product is being sold along with cigarette papers, indicating the intention to smoke it, the practice of selling it is technically illegal.

In order to sell CBD products, just as tobacconists do with any other non-tobacco product, they send a statement of responsibility to the Commissioner for the Tobacco Market. “They never answer, they only do it if they do not allow the sale,” the clerk of an establishment in Alicante told Informacion. “We sent it months ago and they haven’t told us anything,” he adds.

“The CBD from the Cannabis sativa L. plant, as would happen with any other extract or tincture of cannabis, is considered a narcotic substance included in list I of the Single Convention of 1961,” the Ministry of Health pointed. The non-medical trade of this substance “contravenes the international drug control treaties”.

