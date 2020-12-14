GUARDIA CIVIL In Huelva Discover A Horse Buried Alive next to a stream



The Guardia Civil’s Animal Protection Service (Seprona), were called to an incident on Saturday, December 12, in Cartaya, Huelva, after a horse was discovered buried alive, next to a stream, “under rubble, earth and a plastic tarp”.

The officers from Seprona, assisted by members of the Andalusian Horse Rescue Center, tried their best to tend to the stricken animal, but, the horse was described as, ” in a terrible condition, with severe malnutrition and dying”, and, “he even had a bathtub on top so he couldn’t move”, eventually, it had to be put down by a local vet.

Fortunately for the Seprona officers, they discovered the horse had been chipped, and now they are conducting an investigation to trace the owner, and question them about the incident, with a lawyer representing the Animal Law Aritz Toribio, reporting that a case has been brought by the Andalusian Center for Horse Rescue, against the perpetrator of this terrible act of inhumanity.

The lawyer also stated the case was something he will do his best to bring the person to trial for, after witnessing the “grotesque image” of the animal, and how distressed the horse was, and finally “nothing could be done” due to its terrible injuries.

