A WOMAN has sparked an outcry online when she asked on Reddit whether she was wrong to ask for payment for looking after her grandson when her daughter went back to work.

This has led social media debating whether grandparents should be paid.

The woman said on Reddit that her daughter “works five days a week, about 7-8 hours a day from 7.30am-3pm, and asked me if I would be willing to babysit her son either two or three days a week.”

She goes on to say that she agreed because she would love to help out, but asked her daughter for just under €10 per hour for babysitting.

“She understood my need for payment” she says, “but then lowballed me with requesting $10/hour (€8.24) because she claims that she cannot afford it even with her $22 (€18)/hour job,” she complained. Her daughter, she said, would be providing food.

“I’m not a daycare, I have my own life, I work for myself and I think she should understand that I’d be giving up my time when I work from home, and if I’m going to be giving up that time then I need money to replace that time I’m giving up from my job.”

The woman said that she would be missing out on income, even if it is only two or three days a week”.

Many social media users were outraged, and said she had no empathy for her daughter’s situation.

Other argued that she has the right to be paid especially if she would be losing money.

Some pointed out that she should not be asking for payment if she has no professional childcare qualifications.

The majority said that if she didn’t want to babysit, she should just tell her daughter and let her find someone else.

