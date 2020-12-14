GP Clinics In England Will Begin To Offer The Covid Jab Today

GP Clinics In England Will Begin To Offer The Covid Jab From Today.

Vaccination clinics run by family doctors will begin across England today. However, people have been warned that an expected rise in cases after Christmas socialising could disrupt the rollout of the jabs. It is understood that GP clinics in more than 100 locations will have the approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine delivered to them on Monday, Dec. 14, with some able to offer vaccinations within hours.

Care home residents in Scotland are due to receive the vaccine for the first time this Monday, Dec, 14, while NHS England and NHS Improvement said the majority of GPs will begin providing vaccination services to their local community from Tuesday.

In a bid to speed things up, NHS staff including nurses and pharmacists will work alongside GPs to inoculate those aged 80 and over, as well as care home workers and residents. The vaccination centres will operate from doctors’ surgeries or community hubs in villages, towns and cities.

Tens of thousands of people in the UK received the Pfizer-BioNTech jab last week in hospitals. Like last week, the GP practices will prioritise over-80s, along with health and care staff. It comes as a further 18,447 coronavirus cases were recorded across the UK on Sunday, along with 144 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

