Google Suffers a Meltdown as Massive Outage Causes Worldwide Chaos.

YouTube, Gmail and Maps are back online after a massive outage left millions of users worldwide unable to access the sites for up to an hour in some places. The Californian search company experienced issues with a huge number of its platforms, including YouTube, video call service Google Meet, or ask questions to their Google Nest smart speakers, including the Nest Hub and Google Nest Mini.

Those who rely on the voice assistant to control smart home gadgets, like smart light bulbs and thermostats, will be unable to switch on the lights or change the heating. Gmail – one of the most popular email services on the planet with a staggering 1.5 billion users worldwide – also suffered from the same outage, with users unable to send or receive messages, or chat using G chat or Hangouts.

It’s unclear exactly what caused the problem, which have also impacted the likes of Google Calendar, Google Classroom (the education suite used by thousands of schools) and Google Maps. However, some users have speculated that the issues are linked to the authentication tools used in Google Account. These universal logins are used across Google web apps, from Calendar to YouTube, Google Maps to Gmail, to keep tabs on your previous search history, settings and preferences, and more.

Outage tracker site DownDetecter clocked tens of thousands of users reporting issues with the sites around 11:40 am. Problems were reported mainly in Europe but also in Australia, the east coast of the USA and parts of Africa, South America and Asia.

Google said it was ‘aware of the problem’ and that it had left the ‘majority’ of users unable to access its services. All services are now back online and working satisfactorily with no explanation yet as to the cause of the outage.

