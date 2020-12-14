Gmail, Google Images, YouTube, Google Docs and others go down simultaneously

GMAIL, YouTube, Google Docs and other services go down simultaneously in multiple countries with many businesses and users taking to social media to complain and share a joke.

Gmail, YouTube and Google Docs are all experiencing outages, with reports we’ve seen so far coming in from Europe, the US and India. DownDetector indicates that the outage, which appears to be affecting Google’s business and personal services, started at around 11.30 am (GMT).

However, reports are mounting on Twitter as users can’t access its basic services, with Gmail and the hashtag “#YouTubeDOWN” starting to trend.

Using the hashtag, one user tweeted: “Me again trying to eat my breakfast without YouTube be like. #YouTubeDOWN”

One user on Twitter said: “ Hmmm another school day another malfunction in @Google suite. What will today’s classes look like if @googledocs doesn’t come back online? Can we call a snow day??”

One business owner joked, with an entertaining dance GIF: “Employees of my company whenever #gmail #googledocs is down. #GoogleDown”

At the time of writing Google has yet to comment.

