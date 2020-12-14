Gilligan To Spend Christmas in Spanish Cell

IRISH crime boss John Gilligan will spend Christmas in a cell in a notorious Spanish jail before bail is considered

Veteran Irish crime boss John Gilligan, 68, arrested in Torrevieja in October along with 16 others, will face at least another six months in Alicante’s notorious Fontcalent prison, facing a Christmas behind bars without visits from family.

After his arrest for suspicion of drug trafficking when a large quantity of pills and cannabis were found on his property, Gilligan was transferred to the tough Spanish prison where last year, a prisoner was reportedly murdered for snoring too loudly. Now sources have told the Sunday World that the criminal may be unable to apply for bail until the middle of 2021, meaning another six months in cramped conditions where many prisoners aren’t allowed to visit with family due to Covid fears.

A new documentary titled ‘Gilligan: The End of the Line’ set to air on Virgin Media on Monday, December 14, will examine in detail the conditions faced by Gilligan during his first confinement in a Spanish prison.

