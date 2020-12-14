France Launches Mass Covid-19 Testing Campaign, beginning in Le Havre.

France is to experiment with a mass Covid-19 testing drive in the northern city of Le Havre beginning Monday, Dec 14. Mayor Edouard Philippe says he will be happy if he could get at least 50 per cent of the population tested. This is just one of several testing campaigns to be launched before and after Christmas in large French cities as part of the government’s ‘test-alert-protect’ strategy.

-- Advertisement --



Charleville-Mézières in the east of France will also begin a mass testing campaign as of 14 December. Roubaix in the north of France will hold its campaign from 11 to 16 January 2021, followed by Saint-Etienne in the centre of France around 11 January.

Explaining the reason for Le Havre to be a ‘pilot’ test city, Philippe pointed out that the area had been particularly hard hit during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19, with an infection rate of 500 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “France Launches Mass Covid-19 Testing Campaign”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.