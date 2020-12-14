France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland Announce the Launch of a New European Train Line

France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland announce the launch of four international night train lines that will unite thirteen major European cities in the coming years.

Railway companies in France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland have announced an ambitious plan to launch four international night train lines over the next few years that would connect thirteen major European cities, including Perpignan and Barcelona.

The French SNCF, the German DB, the Austrian ÖBB and the Swiss CFF, which stand out for working closely with their respective governments, have stated that they want to cooperate to put these routes into service, christened the Nightjet. The first two will be ready to go into operation in December next year and will link Vienna and Munich, on the one hand, and Zurich, Cologne and Amsterdam, on the other. In December 2023 the trains from Vienna and Berlin would begin to circulate in Brussels and Paris- the last scheduled line, which, a year later, will link Zurich and Barcelona together.

Austrian railways, which lead the NightJet initiative, are also pioneers in the design of new night trains, which are more comfortable and designed to attract a large business clientele.

The trains, already being built, will be put into operation from 2022. In total, there are already twenty in production and fifteen more on order. They will have seven wagons. Two will be equipped with wide seats, at a cheaper price; three will have bunk beds and two full beds and a larger space for passengers, following the model of the different classes of aircraft.

The two wagons with beds will include toilet and personal shower in each compartment. All users will have access to entertainment services, workspaces and internet connection.

