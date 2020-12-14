Former boxing champion dies in house fire

FORMER European and Spanish boxing champion, Francisco San Jose, died in a fire in his home in Toro, Zamora, yesterday, Sunday, December 13.

His wife also died in the blaze.

Francisco, 77, had been champion in medium and heavy weight boxing in the sixties.

According to the 112 emergency services in Castilla y Leon and the local town hall, several calls were received about the fire, as the flames could be seen from the street.

When firemen arrived, they found the elderly couple on the first floor, unconscious, and pulled them out of the building. However, paramedics were unable to save their lives.

The fire, which started for reasons which are not yet known, spread quickly through the house, and although the firemen and Local Police arrived within two minutes of receiving the call, it was too late for the former boxing champion and his wife, the mayor of Toro, Tomas del Bien, explained.

Guardia Civil are handling the investigation into the cause of the fire.

