Former Andrew Cuomo Aide Alleges New York Mayor Sexually Harrassed Her

Former aide to New York Mayor, Andrew Cuomo, Lindsey Boylan, who worked for him between 2015 and 2108, wrote on her Twitter account on Sunday, December 13, “Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched”.

She tweeted more, “I could never anticipate what to expect, would I be grilled on my work, or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years. Not knowing what to expect, that’s the most upsetting part, aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing, even when they saw it. No one, and I *know* I am not the only woman”.

Boylan kept tweeting, “I’m angry to be put in this situation at all, that because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life, to better myself, and help others, and yet still fall victim, as countless women over generations have, mostly silently. I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo, abuse their power”.

Only recently, another former aide, Alexis Grenell, spoke out about Cuomo, making claims about the way he treated her.

