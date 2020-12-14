Footballer Motjeka Madisha dies in horrific crash

SOUTH AFRICAN international football player Motjeka Madisha has died in a traffic accident aged 25.

The young footballer, who was travelling with another person, died when his car caught fire following a collision with a post East of Johannesburg.

The car burst into flames but he was able to crawl out of the vehicle, although he quickly died.

The defender played for the South African Premier Football League champion Mamelodi Sundowns with which he recently played in qualifying matches for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The South African Football Federation sent their condolences to the young football player’s family.

Some reports have said that the footballer may have been leaving a party when he died in the horrific crash.

This is the second tragedy in South African football in just a month, since last November, also in a car accident, former Genk player Anele Ngcongca died.

