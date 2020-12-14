fertility doctor uses own sperm

A Fertility doctor from Detroit, Michigan USA, has used his own sperm to impregnate some of his patients.

The fertility doctor with over 40 years experience used his own sperm to father hundreds of babies, on occasion its reported, without the knowledge of the recipients.

Dr Philip Even who is now 104 years old, had been genetically matched to siblings who took a DNA test, and these siblings were children of Dr Preven’s patients.

One sibling Jaime Hall. Said the doctor admitted being her father in 2009.

According to a report from THE Sun, Several siblings have revealed they are in fact related to the doctor.

Dr Preven, who is now 104 years of age, is credited with delivering up to 9000 babies during his 40-year career.

