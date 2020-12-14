THE Barcelona team upped their game after the last defeat in Cadiz, defeating Levante 1-0 thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi.

-- Advertisement --



FC Barcelona finally got back to winning in La Liga with a 1-0 victory over UD Levante on Sunday, December 14. Barcelona was coming off a domestic loss against Cadiz, and a Champions League group loss to Juventus ahead of the game against Levante, with Lionel Messi returning as the hero in front of goal once again.

Barcelona appeared to be standing in their own way during the first half, dominating Levante on the pitch, outshooting their opponent 13-4 over the first 45 minutes. But they were unable to hit the target.

Barcelona missed out on several opportunities, having seven shots on target, including an opportunity from Antoine Griezmann.

The second half saw an active Barcelona attack, but with no goals to show for their effort until Messi arrived with the eventual game-winner in the 76th minute.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FC Barcelona defeat UD Levante thanks to Messi”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.