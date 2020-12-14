FANS left furious as a horse with ‘racist name’ runs at Wolverhampton

Racegoers were reportedly left ‘gobsmacked’ after a horse with a racial slur as its name was allowed to race at one of the UK’s most iconic tracks in Wolverhampton. The steeds trainer claimed to have no idea that the filly’s name could be offensive after naming her himself.

-- Advertisement --



Racing fans took to social media to express their outrage when three-year-old Jungle Bunny made her debut on Saturday, December 12. The horse is trained by David Evans.

A Facebook user posted: “Jungle Bunny is a deeply offensive racist insult.

“I’m gobsmacked to see a horse with this name entered to run tomorrow at Wolverhampton. You have to withdraw this horse ASAP to try to limit a PR disaster!”

As reported by The Sun, the filly was named by Evans’ assistant trainer Emma Folkes, who said: “I actually named the filly myself – I didn’t have a clue.

“It’s the first time Weatherbys (racing administrators) have rung us on a Sunday morning. Nobody in the yard had said anything and I can only apologise.

“I’ll take the blame. It was a totally innocent mistake.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fans Furious As Horse With ‘Racist Name’ Runs At Wolverhampton”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.