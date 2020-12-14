A GROWING number of people are having solar panels installed on the roofs of their homes and businesses in an attempt to lower energy bills and energy-sharing could soon become part of the new normal in the Balearic Islands.

-- Advertisement --



The Institut Balear de l’Energia, or IBE, is planning to set up solar installations in Municipal public spaces to supply energy for local businesses and residents.

Just one panel could be enough to supply energy to several Homes, Businesses, Schools or Health Centres and the Government is planning to promote the benefits of solar energy in 2021.

The Ministry of Energy Transition has budgeted 400,000 euros for Solar projects and will have another 600,000 from the Sustainable Tourism Tax.

IBE will be in charge of the projects and company Director, Ferran Rosa, has already contacted the Municipalities to determine the best locations.

IBE is encouraging residents and business owners who will benefit from lower electricity bills as a result of the solar panel installations to make a financial contribution to the project.

“In this way, IBE would recoup some of its initial investment, which would be used to finance more solar facilities,” said Rosa.

This story is brought to you by @globalconsultingmallorca

__________________________

GLOBAL CONSULTING MALLORCA

We are a consultancy firm that provides professional services in resident/non-resident taxes,

accountancy, staff requirements and egal assistance for businesses and private persons.

Our team of multi-lingual professionals provides comprehensive consulting services in the language of your choice; English, Spanish, German, Dutch or Russian.

Email: info@gcmca.es Phone: +34 971 694 044 Website: http://www.gcmca.es

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Energy-sharing set to be part of the new normal in Mallorca”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.