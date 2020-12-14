ELDERLY woman, aged 92, rescued from a fire in a house in Spain’s Alicante

The Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) reported that health services were called to a fire on the eight floor of an apartment building on Calle Nasa in Alicante at around 1:30am on December 13. Emergency services rescued a 92-year-old woman who was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, as well as another 53-year-old woman. Both victims were transferred to the University Hospital of San Juan in Alicante where they are recuperating.

-- Advertisement --



Fire-fighters from the Alicante Prevention, Fire Extinction and Rescue Service (SPEIS) indicated that the older woman had hearing problems and became disorientated on the stairway as she was trying to escape from the burning building.

The cause of the fire is not known, though officials believe it originated in one apartment and quickly spread to the rest of the building, according to Radio Alicante. Five other adults and a child were confined to the rooftop until the fire was extinguished more than two-and-a-half hours after it had begun.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Elderly Woman Rescued From Fire In House In Spain’s Alicante”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.