€4.2 million for new secondary school in Rincon de la Victoria

The Ministry of Education and Sports of the Junta de Andalucía is to allocate €4.2 million for the construction of a new Institute of Secondary Education (IES) in La Cala del Moral, Rincón de la Victoria.

THE new school, which will have places for 360 pupils, will be located on land in Parque Victoria de La Cala del Moral urbanisation, next to CEIP Maria del Mar Romera, after the council accepted the transfer of ownership.

Andalucian Government delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, said the move is “in response to a demand and a historical lack of educational infrastructures in the province, which has been the most forgotten of all Andalucia in educational matters by previous governments”.

The school will have a floor area of 3,240 sqm and will include 12 multipurpose classrooms, a music classroom, a Special Education facility with adapted toilets, audiovisual workshop, laboratory, library, cafeteria and gym with changing rooms.

Work is expected to start next summer.

