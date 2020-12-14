Drug dealer shows video of cannabis farm to officers while trying to access Google Translate

A suspected drug dealer inadvertently showed officers a video of a huge cannabis farm – while trying to access Google Translate.

The bizarre incident occurred on Wednesday, December 9, when Northumbria Police were on patrol in the Rainton Bridge area of Houghton-le-Spring and saw a grey Mercedes that aroused suspicion.

After stopping the car and speaking to the occupants, officers noticed the strong smell of cannabis – but a search of the vehicle proved negative.

One of the suspects did not use English as his first language, so in a bid to fully understand officers, he opened up his phone to click on Google Translate, however, much to his horror, a video appeared on his screen which showed a significant cannabis farm in operation.

The two men – aged 38 and 22 – were arrested on suspicion of the production of a Class B drug, and following further enquiries, officers accessed a property in Easington Lane which was found to be the base for a significant cannabis operation containing over 600 cannabis plants in various stages of growth, covering three floors.

The farm was subsequently dismantled and the drugs seized as Operation Sentinel continues to garner results.

