DOUBLE tragedy in Avila in Spain’s Castilla y Lyon as father and daughter found dead

Local Police in Avila made a sad discovery when they were alerted to a home in Avila in Castilla Lyon. A woman had plunged to her death from a balcony and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hoy Nacional. According to reports, she died when she fell into the courtyard below her apartment.

-- Advertisement --



The incident became all the more tragic when officials entered the woman’s home and found the dead body of her father in their house on Burgohondo Street in the southern part of the capital of Avila.

While police believe that the woman’s death was a suicide, full details of the tragic incident have yet to be released.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Double Tragedy In Avila in Spain’s Castilla y Lyon”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.