ENGLISH-SPEAKING parishioners at St Peter and St Paul church in Las Torretas, Torrevieja, have a monthly collection at their Mass.

As a result of this, Fr Pedro and Chris Charlton from the church presented a donation of €1,000 to the Reach Out charity in Torrevieja and another of €600 to Caritas.

-- Advertisement --



There will also be Carols at the St Peter and St Paul church on Wednesday, December 23 at 4pm. All are welcome.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Donations and carols at Las Torretas .” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.